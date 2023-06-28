Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of the century and enjoys a colossal fan following worldwide. The actor has been a part of Hindi cinema for over four decades and has done some incredible work in Bollywood and still continues to inspire the young generation with his determination for work. On to the series of new events, a thread on social media is going viral where AB has allegedly directed a s*x scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, and netizens are now reacting to it while also mentioning Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, KANK was directed by Karan Johar and starred SRK, Rani, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Big B in pivotal roles. It’s an iconic film with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s soulful music which would still give you goosebumps.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, the Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared a post on the site that allegedly claims that Amitabh Bachchan directed a s*x scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The post reads, “I was watching Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, looked at the trivia, and read this: “Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan, because he was busy elsewhere, to direct the controversial hotel scene himself. Khan then asked Amitabh Bachchan to direct the scene by phone because he was uncomfortable doing it.” Um….what?”

Check it out here.

Now for obvious reasons, the scoop went viral among fans who started reacting and trolling Amitabh Bachchan on the platform, with one user commenting, “Didn’t Amitabh also guide the kissing between an underage Katrina and Gulshan Grover in Boom? And also didn’t he keep track of how many kissing scenes were in a movie?”

Another user commented, “Who had the idea of SRK drinking Rani’s tears while having s*x?”

A third commented, “Now I feel uncomfortable”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Big B for directing an alleged s*x scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji? Tell us in the space below.

