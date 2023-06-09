Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, learning Punjabi songs, and trying to make parathas. But she once went through a roller-coaster of emotions when she dated Ranbir Kapoor, decided to move in with him, and then the couple called it quits leaving the actress stressed. However, she came out of the heartbreak rather strongly.

While Kat was dating RK, they had fan clubs who lovingly called them RanKat or KatBir. The duo painted the town red with their mushy romance, public spotting, and more. However, strangely the relationship faded, and it was rumoured that RK’s family did not approve of Katrina to be the bahu of Kapoor Khandaan!

But before that, fans believed that Ranbir Kapoor will take the pheras with Katrina Kaif, and the actors even talked about getting married in many of their interviews. In one such interview, while promoting her film Phantom in 2015, the actress had a hilarious response to getting married to RK.

For an interview with India Today Television, the Bharat actress was asked about her marriage with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The Zero actress was very quick and sly with her answer and said, “As I was presuming what question you were going to ask me and you did ask me, I was thinking I would come up with a very good answer for this. I will get married once I win the National Award. Even if the film wins a National Award, and not me personally, I would still get settled down.”

Interestingly, RK and Kat wanted to focus on their careers at that time. The actress wanted to carve a niche with better roles and films. Katrina was not the only one who discussed her wedding with Ranbir. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped bomb hints about their relationship when she appeared on Karan Johar‘s show Koffee with Karan with Ranbir Kapoor.

During the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she would dance to Chikni Chameli and all of Katrina Kaif’s item numbers on Ranbir’s sangeet. However, the sangeet did happen, we do not know what the playlist was!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her next film Tiger 3, with Salman Khan. She was supposed to star in an action flick as the solo lead helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, there have been no updates on the project since long.

