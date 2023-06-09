Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar share a very close relationship, and the duo have collaborated on a few films as well, but their biggest debacle Bombay Velvet is still engraved in people’s minds and reminds you, not in a good way. Once during the promotion of the film, Ranbir cracked a few gay jokes on Karan, leaving everyone in splits, including the film’s director Anurag Kashyap and actress, Anushka Sharma.

Karan made his feature film debut with it, and that too in a role with grey shades. He might have gained accolades as a director but failed miserably as an actor, and it’s an inside joke for all those involved with the film. A year after that, Karan collaborated with Anushka and RK once again, but this time he chose to stay behind the camera only, and the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil did pretty well at the box office.

During the promotions of Bombay Velvet, Ranbir Kapoor gave out details about a scene where he had to press Karan Johar against a car window forcefully, but RK describing that scene gave out double-meaning vibes leaving everyone in splits. Ranbir recalled, “Mujhe Karan ko gaari k sheeshe me dabana tha… toh Karan bohot charged ho gaya, and he said go for it, I don’t care.” Adding, “no not in that way,” but it was too late as people had already started reacting to his unintended pun.

Ranbir Kapoor continued that when he pressed Karan Johar to the car window, the latter felt pain yet asked RK to keep pushing him saying, “dabate jaa dabate jaa…” At the end Karan taking part in the pun fun concluded by saying “Ye acchi tarah nhi dabaya” Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop laughing, and it was the same for Anurag Kashyap as well. Check out the video shared on Movie Talkies’ YouTube channel here:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and has a few other projects in his kitty.

