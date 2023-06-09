This morning, Akshay Kumar surprised his fans with an interesting announcement. Oh My God 2 which has been in the making for quite some time, is all set to hit the screens in August. Some time back, Akshay took to social media to announce the release date of the film, which also stars Yami Gautam in the key roles. Now it looks like the film is all set for a high-voltage clash with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Yes, you heard that right!

As seen on the official poster, Akki is seen wearing dhoti while holding damroo in his hand. He’s also seen sporting dreadlock till his knees along with Rudraksha Mala. In the caption revealed that OMG will release in theatres on August 11. While the first installment was about Lord Krishna, Oh My God 2 seems to be focus on Lord Shiva.

However, it looks like Akshay Kumar starrer will have to struggle to make its place at the box office as Oh My God 2 will face a big box office clash with Gadar 2 which is helmed by Anil Sharma. Not only that, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has also been scheduled to release on the same date, but latest media reports state that they are likely to postpone its release. Meanwhile, Animal teaser is expected to arrive tomorrow (June 10). Apart from Gadar 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is also up for its release on the same date.

#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

Soon after Akshay Kumar dropped the poster, netizens got back to the field job. Commenting on his announcement post, a user wrote, “Hindu Virodhi Film OMG2 vs Patriotic Gadar 2 On 11 August,” while another said, “Accha Accha part 2 mein bhi bhagwaan Shiv Ji ka apmaan karoge? Are haan tum toh Sanghi ho tumhara koi virodh nahi karega, agar muslman hote toh bhakt pagal ho jaate hain.”

A third user wrote, “We Indians will choose patriotic movie gadar 2 over anti Hindu movie OMG2 on 11th aug.”

While fourth one said, “Another disaster loading …… Is saal disaster ka Toofan aane wala hai.”

Coming back, let’s and watch which film will rule the box office on August 11. Who do you think it will be? Do let us know.

