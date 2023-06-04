South sensation Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following and there’s doubt about that. The diva, who got global recognition, with her spectacular performance in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, never fails to make headlines for different reasons. Rashmika, who made her acting debut with ‘Kantara’ Fame Rishab Shetty’s produced film ‘Kirik Party’ made headlines for her broken engagement with his brother Rakshit Shetty.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged on 3 July 2017 followed by a massive bash. While their pictures took the social media by storm, the called off their engagement in September 2018 and parted ways. It is reported that they called it quits because of compatibility issues.

Later, in the same year, India Today reported that Rashmika Mandanna’s mother Suman Mandanna was disturbed over their broken engagement. She was quoted saying, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first. Nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy.”

In 2018, reporting the news of their split a source revealed to another portal, “Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and wants to cement her place in both the industries.”

Last year, Rakshit Shetty, too broke his silence over people discussing his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna to Koimoi. He had told us, “There are crores of people out there and everybody has a perspective so I cannot expect everybody to love me, I can’t expect everybody to hate me. I can’t expect a single kind of emotion towards me from everyone. Everybody will think different and look at me in a different way. When I have accepted that, there is no point of going on the Internet and seeing what are people talking about me.”

