Following the success of Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film Rowdy Rathore, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for an update on its much-talked-about sequel. Several reports have claimed that director Anees Bazmee will helm the sequel project but Akshay is not a part of the picture. Talking about Bazmee’s projects, rumours around his collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also making rounds. Reacting to these, the director recently gave some insights about the same.

Akshay and Anees have collaborated on various hit projects in the past. While their 2007 flick Welcome is still one of the most popular Bollywood comedies, their Singh Is King was also loved by many.

Talking about reports, one claimed that Anees would take up Rowdy Rathore 2 from Prabhu Deva and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will produce it. Moreover, both Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha will not be a part of it and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani would take up the respective roles.

In a recent interaction with News 18, Anees Bazmee refrained himself from revealing much but seemed to confirm the movie. He said, “Talks are going on. When it’s the right time to announce, we will.”

On the other hand, it has been a while now since rumours about Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna joining hands for Anees Bazmi’s next comic flick began making rounds. Many reports also claimed that the movie would go on floors in August, and the makers want to shoot it in a short span. While neither the makers remained silent about the same, the director recently opened up and seemingly gave a green signal to the rumours.

Director Anees Baazmi hinted that the duo would star in his next and said, “We haven’t announced anything as of now. There are multiple reports online that the film is happening. But we haven’t put any official information as of now. Abhi humein announcement karni hai.”

