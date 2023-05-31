Rekha is an icon in Bollywood in so many ways. For starters, her fashion game revolves around kanjivaram sarees today and is top-notch. She has been nothing short of an enigma when it came to love life and relationships. But sadly, as insane popular and adored as she has been in the public eye, her personal life has been full of ups and downs. She started in the industry at a very young age and often said that she had no interest in becoming an actress. However, she faced some traumatic experiences early in her career, and it was shocking beyond belief.

The actress was merely approaching 15 when she starred in Anjana Safar along with Bengali actor Biswajeet Chatterjee, who must have been 33 then. During the shooting of the film, the actor forced himself on the diva, and the details were extremely disturbing. Scroll on to continue.

Anjana Safar was released in 1969 and was directed by Kuljeet Pal. In an excerpt mentioned in the actress’s biography, ‘Rekha: The Untold Story,’ it is mentioned that the actor decided to kiss the rising star then without her consent and information. Sadly, the director was also aware of the act and was on board with the idea.

As per IBT, the passage in the book read, “The shooting of Anjana Safar was underway in Bombay’s Mahboob Studio. Raja Nawathe was the director and cinematographer of the film. In the very first schedule of the film, Kuljeet Pal (the director), Raja and Biswajeet (the lead actor) had hatched a plan, with Rekha as the unsuspecting victim. That day a romantic scene was to be filmed between Rekha and Biswajeet. Every last detail of the strategy had been decided before the shoot.”

The actress was left humiliated by the shocking kiss that continued for five minutes. “As soon as the director Raj Nawathe said ‘action’, Biswajeet took Rekha in his arms and pressed his lips on hers. Rekha was stunned. This kiss had never been mentioned to her. The camera kept rolling; neither was the director ordering ‘cut’ nor was Biswajeet letting go of her. For all five minutes, Biswajeet kept kissing Rekha. Unit members were whistling and cheering. Her eyes were tightly shut, but they were full of tears.”

Biswajeet has stated that the kiss was crucial in the film, and it was not his but the director’s idea.

All we gotta say is – shocking!

