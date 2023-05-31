Parineeti Chopra is known for her aura and charisma. Yes, she is fierce and outspoken but she knows the art of using the right words at the right time. However, when you are a celebrity not being a part of controversies is next to impossible. Today, we bring to you a throwback when the Girl on the Train actress had taken an indirect dig at her contemporaries Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor for using autotunes in their songs to make their voice sound perfect. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

Parineeti has been a part of several successful films, but she has a lot of times admitted in her old interviews that there was a time when things weren’t working out for her professionally. Notably, the actress has been blessed with a soul-soothing voice, and she made her singing debut with Meri Pyaar Bindu when she sang Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nhi. While she made her singing debut, the actress had reportedly taken a subtle dig at Alia and Shraddha (who apparently also sing) for using autotunes.

During an interview with DNA, Parineeti Chopra once opened up about being compared to Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who both are actors cum singers, after she made her singing debut. The actress revealed she never feared that it would impact her image and went on to silently mock both of them. The actress said, “I swear I didn’t even think of all these things. I am so obsessed with music in life. When I was at that recording studio behind that mic, I was just thinking about me singing. And I just wanted to sing as technically sound as it could be. I didn’t want any autotune. What you hear in the song is my take. Nothing has been ‘fixed.’ And I’m proud of the fact that it wasn’t required because I have learnt music. Using autotune would have been a slap on my music education.”

