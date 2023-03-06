It will not be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt is going through one of the best phases of her life. She began last year with her power-packed performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She received loads of appreciation and love for her portrayal in the role. Following that, she got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to their beautiful daughter Raha. She even became a part of S.S. Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus RRR. Now, Alia has one more reason to continue the joy ride. She has been included in Variety’s List of Impactful International Women of 2023.

Alia made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. After that, she has come a long way and now she is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Even her cameo in the Rajamouli-directed film left a mark on everyone’s heart, for which she achieved a feat like this along with her role in Gangubai. Later in 2022, her Netflix film Darlings was also got appreciated by both fans and critics. Last she also appeared opposite Ranbir in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which did fairly well among the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owing to her work last year Alia achieved this milestone. Speaking to Variety Alia Bhatt said, “There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts.” Alia who is now busy shooting for KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, said, “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow.” Alia even shared the screenshot of the news on her Instagram story section, here take a look.

For the unversed, Variety’s List Of Impactful International Women showcases the achievements of women in show business across the globe. Besides Alia Bhatt, other women who made it to the list include HBO’s House of the Dragon stars Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Sonoya Mizuno. Followed by Spanish singer Rosalia and the female cast of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, and others.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is expected to release in July this year.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neither Sara Ali Khan Nor Sara Tendulkar? Shubman Gill Reveals His Crush On This Top Actress, Sara(s) Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News