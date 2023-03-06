Cricket and the entertainment industry always go along when it comes to romance, and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is one of its latest examples. The cricketer has been linked with both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan. However, the cricketer has now revealed his crush, and it is none of the above Sara(s).

Shubman was last seen playing India vs Australia test match series in Indore. During one of the matches, Gill was spotted blushing on camera as the audience teased him by chanting Sara’s name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shubman Gill has been in the headlines for his performance in matches and his love life. Several reports have claimed that the cricketer was earlier dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Last year, a picture of Shubman and Sara Ali Khan having dinner in Dubai went viral and fueled their dating rumours. However, the two have confirmed that they are just friends during various interviews.

According to a report by News18, Shubman Gill recently interacted with the media and was asked who is his favourite actress. While Gill tried to dodge the question, he named Rashmika Mandanna when he was forced to answer. He also revealed that he has a crush on the Pushpa star.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. After making her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, Rashmika went on to star in several Telugu films and was hit to stardom. She became a pan-India actress with the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Last year, the actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and was last seen in Mission Majnu. Coming to Rashmika Mandanna’s love life, the actress has been tight-lipped despite many rumours of her being romantically involved with co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Returning to Shubman Gill crushing on Rashmika, what are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Worst Phase Which Led To Him Doubt His Acting Skills: “I Used To Go To Production Houses & Get Chased Away With Abuses”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News