Janhvi Kapoor never fails to grab headlines with her sartorial fashion choices or dating life. Recently, the actress fueled rumours of getting back with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as the latter joined the Dhadak star and her family on vacation. Now, on her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor seemingly took a huge step to reshare an unseen mushy picture with her alleged boyfriend.

Janhvi is one of the most talked-about Bollywood divas and is often spotted in the city. The actress enjoys a massive social media following of over 21 million and finds herself making headlines for her love life several times. Recently, she was also linked to her friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 26th birthday today, March 6, and is surely having a blast. The actress received a lot of love from her fans and friends in the industry. While the actress reshared many stories put up by celebrities, it is a picture of her with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, that caught everyone’s attention. The unseen silhouette pic saw Shikhar holding Janhvi close to him. The ocean and resort in the background hinted that the photo was clicked in Maldives. Sharing the picture, Shikhar wrote “Happy Birthday” and added a red heart emoji, while Janhvi Kapoor did not write anything and reshared the picture. Did the Mili actress make it official with Pahariya? Despite what the picture hints at, Janhvi Kapoor has never confirmed that she is dating him.

Moreover, Pahariya also seemingly supports Janhvi Kapoor’s work as he reshared the actress’ first look from NTR 30 on his Instagram stories. Along with the post, Pahariya added heart-eyed and fish emojis.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s picture? Let us know in the comments.

