After dating for a few years, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7. The couple began dating after meeting on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. Now, the two are talking about their post-marriage life, and the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star recently revealed how she is happy to run a home and talked about her next project with her hubby.

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly started dating after working together in Shershaah. Their on-screen couple received a lot of love from their fans. Soon after the film’s release, the couple was often spotted together in the city but did not make their relationship official.

Now, both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting candid about their married life in various interviews. During a recent chat with a media outlet, Kiara Advani praised her husband and revealed how he motivates her.

In an interview with News18, Kiara Advani talked about running a home and revealed that she is nothing but happy. The actress added that it is a “lovely and a beautiful phase” of her life. Talking about her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara appreciated him for being respectful and warm toward everyone. When asked what makes the Student Of The Year star and ideal husband, a blushing Kiara said, “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me, whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven.” “He has got that fire within him, and it’s contagious,” she added.

Following their on-screen duo’s popularity, fans have been demanding the two to work together again. Talking about the same, Kiara Advani said that she and Sidharth would love to work together. She added, “We’re just hoping to find the right script that we both love so that we can come back and entertain the audience as a jodi.”

