Sania Mirza, former doubles world No. 1 Tennis player and a winner of six major titles, has been in the news after her divorce rumours with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Being one of the most adored couples in India and Pakistan, they have been in the spotlight for quite some time. However, on a recent outing, Sania was seen with her children, and netizens questioned about Shoaib’s absence. Read on to find out.

There is no official confirmation about Sania and Mirza ending their marriage. However, the couple has been living separately for the past five months, as reported. Sania is living in Dubai, whereas Shoaib is living in Pakistan. Pakistani cricket has reacted to the rumours of divorce, saying, “it is our matter. Please leave us alone”.

On the other hand, the cryptic social media posts by Sania Mirza suggest that all is not well with the Pakistani cricket Shoaib Malik. During her recent felicitation ceremony, the Indian Tennis player was seen supported by family members and close friends. What caught everyone’s eye was the absence of her husband Shoaib Malik.

In a viral video, Sania Mirza can be seen walking the carpet for the paparazzi. Reacting to the video, netizens commented about Shoaib Malik’s absence. Watch the video below.

“Pati dev nahi aaye.. Woh bas twitter pe hi congratulate karte hai”, said a user while taking a dog at Shoaib Malik. “Where is Pakistani husband?”, added another.

“Are vo husband Ghar pe khana bana rhe h kya😂”, added another. “Maybe Pakistani husband didn’t get visa 😂😂😂”, said another. “Hubby ko visa nahi diya modi ji ne”, added third user.

“Very sad to see , no father for Sania son. No one imagine how painful it is without father a son has to go through 😢”, added a netizen.

“She has also thrown Malik like tennis ball from her life”, added another.

