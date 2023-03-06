Ranbir Kapoor is all set to treat fans with his Holi bonanza in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directed film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff during War, the leading actors are strategically promoting their film separately. But a reporter recently claimed Alia Bhatt is the reason behind it. Scroll below for RK’s reaction to the claims.

As most know, Hrithik and Tiger were pitted against each other in War. Owing to the same, director Siddharth Anand had strategically asked them to promote the film separately. Now Luv Ranjan seems to be adapting to the formula as well. From the trailer and the title, it is clear that there are many twists and turns. Ranbir and Shraddha’s film isn’t any general love story!

At a recent event, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if his wife Alia Bhatt was imposing any restrictions and whether that is why he is not promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. To this, the actor responded, “Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present).”

Well, that was a very blatant claim and we’re glad Ranbir Kapoor has set the records straight!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. It is slated for 8th March release.

