Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming release, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in just a few days. The actor is currently busy promoting it, and while doing so, he has been sharing his thoughts on many things, including the film industry. In this day and age, when Bollywood is not being shy about making remakes, Ranbir opened up about why he never did any remakes and whether or not he will be interested in being a part of any film remake in the future.

Ranbir is considered to be one of the finest actors of the current generation, who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. The actor has come a long way since then and is now a force to reckon with. Let’s find out what his take is on remakes.

Coincidentally Ranbir Kapoor is among those actors who have not made any remakes. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, in the initial days of his career, was part of the remake song Bachna Ae Haseeno which was from his film of the same name. Even at that time, he was reluctant to do that, as he revealed in his latest interview with Times Now digital.

According to the report, Ranbir Kapoor says, “I think very early on in my career also, I was very against remaking a film, even remaking a song. I remember that one song I did, Bachna Ae Haseeno, I also had a little issue but I was also very new at that time, I didn’t have a say into it. I believe I am in a position where I can create original content, I always believe that if there is a film that has been made, it has been made to the best abilities and it is very hard to kind of recreate it and do a better version of it.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is all set to hit the theatres on 8th March. Previously it was reported that this would be Ranbir’s last rom-com as he would not be doing films like this anymore.

