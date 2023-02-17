Sonam Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood who has also earned the tag of being the fashionista of the fashion industry. After stepping into showbiz, the actress carved a niche for herself. Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saarwaiya’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and later went on to star in films like ‘Delhi 6’, ‘I Hate Love Storys’, ‘Thank You’, Mausam and many other films. However, in an old interview when Sonam was asked about her flop films she clearly stated that she has emerged as a winner for this reason.

While it took the actress some time to prove her mettle at the box office she later gave superhit films like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Pad Man’ among many others.

In a throwback interview when Sonam Kapoor was asked about the back-to-back debacles of her films, Saawariya and Delhi 6 she said that she’s still a winner as she’s still getting big endorsements which means she’s selling something.

Sonam Kapoor once old ETC, “If we look at Saawariya and Delhi-6, I came out a winner, I feel… If I wasn’t a success, I wouldn’t have got such prestigious endorsement deals. You’re a commodity, at the end of it. If you’re getting big endorsements, it’s because you’re selling something, and you have the capacity and capability of selling something. I feel I have been able to do that.”

When she was later asked if she feels responsible for her producers’ lost money? Sonam Kapoor told the channel, “A very nice thing my sister told me once, ‘Films don’t fail, budgets fail’. I don’t think my films were a failure, my budgets were a failure. I can’t do anything about that. I’m very proud of my movies. And people obviously still want to make movies with me…”

On the work front, after Netflix’s AK vs AK, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the thriller film Blind.

