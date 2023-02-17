After the success of Bhool Bhalaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returned to the box office with ‘Shehzada’. Helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official remake of the South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and others in pivotal roles. This morning, the film hit the screens but within a few hours, it was leaked online.

The film was promoted extensively by the lead actors for which they travelled across cities visiting and speaking about anything and everything. In one of the latest interviews, the actor made a shocking revelation of the film undergoing a financial crisis.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan opened up about the film facing a crisis following which he was one to stand up and give up on remuneration. Yes, you heard that right! The actor in his latest interview revealed that he volunteered and gave up on his money. Speaking about the same Kartik Aaryan told ETimes, “For this one. Initially, I was not on board as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being).”

“Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, so… both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one’s (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot, the good situation right now,” said Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Shehzada is receiving mixed responses from the audience and critics.

