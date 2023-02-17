Urvashi Rautela enjoys a solid fan following and she often keeps making headlines for her glamorous looks. The actress is quite active on social media as well. She never leaves a chance when it comes to interacting with her fans. She was in news last year owing to her spat with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Well, it seems they have moved on, but the internet has not. Scroll below to read this latest scoop!

Urvashi who keeps setting the internet on fire with her s*xy images recently made headlines after she wished birthday to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. As soon as their social media exchange went viral, netizens were quick to react, and many recalled her spat with RP as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah and actress Urvashi Rautela interacted for the first time on social media after the former in the year 2022 had revealed during the media interaction that he doesn’t know who Urvashi is. Notably, the Hate Story actress had once shared a fan-made video of herself and a cricketer that didn’t go well with Naseem’s fans. However, their recent conversation, where Urvashi wished him on his birthday and also left a congratulatory message for him being conferred with an honorary deputy superintendent of police by Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has left everyone shocked.

As soon as their conversation came to the notice of netizens, they just couldn’t keep calm!

One of the users wrote, “Relax guys badi behen ne bas chote bhai ko birthday wish kiya hai.”

Another user was quick to comment and wrote, “Kabhi Mr. RP toh kabhi Naseem Shah.”

“Is aurat ne pehle RP ka jina haram kiya hai ab iske peeche padi hai.”

“Yeh toh bol rahi thi woh pichi post galti se lag Gai r isko yeh bhi pta he ke Naseem shah dsp ban gaya aur uske birthday ka bhi pta tha.”

Is aurat ne pehle RP ka jina haram kiya hai ab iske piche padi hai🤣🤣😂 — Siuuuuu (@a69635489) February 16, 2023

Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday (15 feb) in his latest instagram post's comments section. Kabhi Mr. RP to kabhi Naseem Shah😆😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ypp2gJnX63 — Lucky (@sanataniboy42) February 16, 2023

For the unversed, last year, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant got into an ugly war of words after the former said in an interview that a certain someone named Mr RP once waited for 10 hours for her in a hotel lobby. Later, Rishabh had hit back at her by saying people tell lies in interviews. After that, things became worst between them.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Karisma Kapoor’s “I & Salman Khan Are Busy To Gang Up” Against Raveena Tandon Statement Goes Viral Amid Latter’s Reaction To Their Alleged Rivalry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News