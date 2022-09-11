Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s attention with her crazy antics. The diva was recently in the news when she had spoken at length about Indian cricketer ‘Rishabh Pant waiting for her in a hotel lobby’. However later, the cricketer responded to her comment via a cryptic post and deleted it soon after.

Later, the Hate Story 4 actress once again made headlines when she shared Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s video on her Insta story with a romantic song in the background.

During a recent press conference, when Naseem Shah was asked about the viral video, he completely refused to recognize her and asked who ‘Urvashi Rautela.” While addressing media ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka “Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai… mujhe toh pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai (I am smiling at your question. I don’t know who Urvashi is). I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect.”

Earlier speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela had spoken about Rishabh Pant and said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls.”

“So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai,” she had added.

