Yesterday’s nail biting match between India and Pakistan was surely crazy. While Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya finished off in style while millions of fans poured in love and praises for them, there’s one person who’s getting heavily trolled amid the match. It is Rishabh Pant and his ‘witty smile’ that is now going viral on social media with Urvashi Rautela attending the match and guess what, memers are having a gala time now. Scroll below to take a look at some of the best memes.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Pant’s beef on social media has been going on for a while now. The two have been dissing each other through Instagram stories and posts and fans never miss an opportunity to trend them on social media amid the trolling. It all started when during an interview, the actress revealed that Rishabh Pant waited for her throughout the night once to meet her while she was shooting in Delhi.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, talking about Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela said, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

Post the interview went viral, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram and shared a story taking a dig at Urvashi Rautela saying, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” And the rest is history!

Now, Urvashi Rautela attended the India vs Pak match last night and amid the same Rishabh Pant’s wicked smile is going viral on social media. Take a look at some of the best memes here:

Urvashi Rautela has attended the India Vs Pakistan match. pic.twitter.com/OVPdohRLtF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Only person having evil laugh after seeing urvashi rautela in the stadium#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MDfylgxivC — a. (@abhaysrivastavv) August 28, 2022

urvashi rautela in the stadium to recreate mujhse shaadi karogi ending scene with rishabh pant — vipin (@djfrankkie) August 28, 2022

Urvashi rautela match dekhne aayi hai, aur aaj hi rishabh pant ko nhi khilaya, achha nhi kiye ye rohit bhai. Feeling sad for pant. #INDvPAK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 28, 2022

Rishabh Pant After Seeing Urvashi Rautela In Stands pic.twitter.com/AVHxGt4Eh8 — Vikas Trivedi🇮🇳 (@IamVtrived) August 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela amid India vs Pak match? Tell us in the comments below.

