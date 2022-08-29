India registered a historic five-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As Cricket fanatics celebrated the victory, Bollywood too erupted in joy. Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video that is now going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Ananya, Ayushmann, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee, and others were seen dancing to the Kaala Chashma song. Ananya wore a black top and pink pajamas, while Anek star was wearing a black T-shirt with black pants. At the beginning of the video, they pretended to play cricket in a large room then Manjot slides in for that ‘arched back’ step which is a rage in Instagram reels these days.

Paatal Lok star Abhishek Bannerjee then breaks into a hilarious dance routine. Ananya Panday shared the hilarious video with the caption, “Jeet gaya India (India won)!!!! @oyemanjot @nowitsabhi @nautankichaiti @dsouzasunita_ @iamyash29.” Take a look at the video below:

While some loved the video, some did not appreciate it. A section of netizens wasn’t happy seeing Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana being cast together in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2. They expressed their concerns for the film as they claimed she will ruin this film too.

A user wrote, “Hopefully ayushman is not doing a film with ananya,” while another user wrote, “Bhai isko kaha laye anay ko bichme.” A third user commented, “Woh sab toh theek hai par Ananya pandey ki iss video me bhi itni bekar acting.” Clearly, some netizens aren’t happy with the pairing already.

Netizens’ reaction came after her recent film Liger failed to impress the audience. Critics and moviegoers criticised Vijay Deverakonda’s film and Ananya Panday’s acting skills. The film is even struggling to bring the audience to the theatres.

