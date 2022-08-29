Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday couldn’t create the buzz that it had promised. Puri Jagannadh’s directorial was released on August 25, 2022, and even after 4 days since its release, it still couldn’t make a mark at the box office nor in the hearts of the audience. Now, the film’s producer Charmme Kaur opened up about the film’s poor performance. Scroll down to read it!

Liger is a film about an underdog boxer, and even though Vijay Deverakonda went through a rigorous and massive physical transformation for the film, it lagged in the plot. And the audience couldn’t connect to the film.

Now, talking about what can go wrong in Liger and comparing with other South Indian films, the producer Charmme Kaur shared to Free Press Journal, “Definitely, people have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don’t really excite them, they aren’t coming to the theatres. But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films – Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 – did phenomenally well, which made Rs. 150–170 crores. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation.”

Charmme Kaur further mentioned how the delay in release date may have affected the film’s buzz. Addressing how they never gave up on the film, the producer said, “We started the first schedule of Liger in January 2020, we met Karan Johar in 2019, and it has come out in 2022. We held back from coming to theatres for three years as we were extremely confident that Liger was a theatrical release irrespective of the first and second lockdowns, third wave, or theatres opening to 50% occupancy. It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first. Then, we lost summer and rain arrived, so we had to release on August 25. We faced constant hurdles, but we never gave up.”

One of the over-hyped movies, Liger, which was supposed to mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first big-budget pan-India film, got a disastrous result. What do you think of the movie and Charmme Kaur’s opinion? Let us know!

