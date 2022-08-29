Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda has now become the topic of discussion among box office enthusiasts due to its epic failure. As the film marked the pan-Indian and Bollywood debut of Vijay, the expectations were really high. Unfortunately, the verdict is out and the audience has so far given a big thumbs down. As expected, distributors are in trouble now and below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions was one of the producers of the film. Being Vijay’s big pan-Indian debut, the film was made with a huge budget with a reported figure hitting the mark of 100 crores. As the film had a good pre-release buzz, distributors happily bought theatrical rights by paying a hefty amount. Warangal Srinu is one of them who bought rights in the south.

Warangal Srinu, one of the renowned distributors in the South, had purchased theatrical rights of Liger at a huge price. So far in 2022, Srinu has witnessed a bad phase with all of his major purchases tanking miserably at the box office. He had high hopes from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, but sadly, things turned out to be a nightmare for him.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Warangal Srinu is expected to suffer a loss of at least 50 crores due to Liger’s underperformance. It is learnt that exhibitors are demanding a refund from Srinu, who himself is in a big financial crisis and expecting some help from producers Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.

Liger’s poor box office performance has left everyone associated in a terrible position. In fact, it is said that Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana, has clouds of uncertainty over it due to a lack of money.

