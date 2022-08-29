Manoj Desai, the film exhibitor who owns the iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai, met with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda after the latter’s statement was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few, including Desai.

Vijay, who happens to be a theatre owner himself and understands the elements that make up the movie business, felt that it was important to clear the air. He flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet Desai and explained to him that what the theatre owner had seen was a doctored video.

After Vijay Deverakonda gave his side of the story, and said he deeply loves his audience and participated in nationwide promotions despite his broken back, Manoj Desai understood the context and stated that Vijay is the second person after Amitabh Bachchan to whom he has apologised in his life.

Manoj Desai was all praise for Vijay Deverakonda. He said: “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best.”

He could even be heard saying, “Maine pura (video) dekha nai tha. Pura dekhne ke baad mujhe pata chala ki mai OTT ki wajah se mere bache pe bohot garam ho gaya tha, mujhe nahi hona chahiye tha. I’m sorry.”

Manoj Desai concluded by even saying that he will have no regrets if the media highlights his apology.

