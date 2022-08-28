Akshay Kumar fans are the most blessed as they get to see the film of their favourite actor almost every month. Although some movies flop but his admirers always show their support. Meanwhile, ever since Akki dropped the first look of his most anticipated film Ram Setu, the movie has found itself in controversy. Earlier, BJP member Subramanian Swamy had threatened to sue the makers for falsification of facts and now he has sent a legal notice to the actor and the team involved in making the film. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film features Kumar in the lead role along with, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. The film follows an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. The movie is scheduled to release on October 24, 2022, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic seems like the trouble for the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has now gone far as BJP member Subramanian Swamy has decided to take the legal route against the makers. This morning, the politician confirmed that he has sent a legal notice to the Samrat Prithviraj actor and his 8 associates for distorting with the facts of history.

Taking to his Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2022

In his earlier, tweet, the politician revealed he has sued the actor and makers for falsification, he wrote, “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.” He even asked the officials to arrest and deport the actor if he’s a foreign citizen.

The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

Most recently, when Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee with Karan, he spoke about the ‘Canada Kumar’ tag given by his haters. Addressing the same, the Ram Setu actor said, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Labelled As The Most Humble Superstar In The World As He Touches His Fans Feet, Netizens Say “He Deserves Respect Not Boycott”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram