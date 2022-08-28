Gauahar Khan is someone who has opinions and never takes a step back from sharing them with others. The ‘ 14 Phere’ actress is pretty active on social media – especially Twitter, where she shares what’s on her mind. She did the same recently while reacting to the hate Ranbir Kapoor had been receiving for his ‘phailoed’ comment directed at his wife Alia Bhatt.

During a recent digital interaction with fans, while promoting Brahmastra, Ranbir jokingly commented on Alia getting fatter while pregnant with their first child as they talked about being everywhere to promote their next. Gauahar has tweeted in support of the Rockstar actor and now she stands by her comments. Read on.

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan reacted to all the hate Ranbir Kapoor received for his ‘phailoed’ to wife Alia Bhatt’s increasing body frame during her pregnancy. She said, “These days there is no space left for taking things lightly in life. Everything is under scrutiny,” while defending her cryptic post that stated “aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye.”

However, Gauahar Khan added that her tweet was not just about “what Ranbir Kapoor said or how it was perceived”. The ‘Begum Jaan’ actress explained, “I’m generally talking about life and how people’s tolerance level has hit rock bottom. Anything that is said is sensitive to anyone and everyone. Where is the [sense of] humour? Where are the people taking things in jest?”

She continued, “If he was saying that to a stranger, of course, people can take offence to that. But that’s his wife, for God’s sake! I feel people should take humour for the way it is [meant]. Unless it is obnoxious or is in the racist zone or something extreme… But it’s Ranbir’s wife. Chedhkhaani nahin hoti [between spouses]? Hum kitna dekhte the films mein… I have seen my parents [teasing each other]. People need to relax.”

The opinionated Bigg Boss 7 winner signed off by saying, “If anyone turns around and asks me why I had an opinion on Bigg Boss, then hello! It’s a show about opinions.”

For those wondering what exactly Gauahar Khan said, on August 25 the actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world.”

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

Do you agree with Gauahar Khan and her views that people are over-sensitive and don’t take humour as it should be taken? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

