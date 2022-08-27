Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra – starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to hit theatres next Friday, September 9. With just weeks left until its release, the makers are roping in some big names to promote it & the first of the many has now been unveiled.

As per recent media reports and a post shared by Sony Music India, the Telugu Superstar Jr NTR will be in attendance for the first pre-release event films of the upcoming fantasy adventure film. Scroll down for more news and even to catch a glimpse of the announcement.

Sharing the news of Jr NTR being approached to be the chief guest for a Brahmastra event happening at Ramoji Film City this Friday, they wrote “Gear up for a 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲!🔥🔥🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗦 of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the biggest pre-release event of 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺ā𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 as the chief guest on 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 in Hyderabad💥 #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra”

Gear up for a 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲!🔥🔥🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗦 of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the biggest pre-release event of 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺ā𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 as the chief guest on 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 in Hyderabad💥 #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/x9ri3Ocjac — Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) August 27, 2022

Sharing the news on Instagram, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wrote, “Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe ❤️💥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

According to media reports, the makers of Brahmastra are planning only one pre-release event for the multi-starrer film and it will take place in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on September 2. While Jr NTR will be the chief guest at the event, it will also feature the film’s leading actors, SS Rajamouli and others.

