RRR is currently this year’s highest grosser movie and the craze for SS Rajamouli directorial doesn’t seems to fade away. Not just in India, bur international audience too are loving the film, while many top Hollywood filmmakers have also loved the movie. Meanwhile, the Ram Charna and Jr NTR starrer remains in the news for various, now the films visual effects supervisor shared a clip of VFX breakdown of Bheem’s (played by Tarak) introductory scene with Tiger, which is leaving netizens speechless. Scroll below.

The movie remained one of the most anticipated movies before its release, it even faced multiple delays due to COVID pandemic restrictions. Upon its release, the movie shattered major box office records and went on to earn over 1200 Crore at the Box Office. Other than the two handsome hunks, the movie also stars, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

As RRR keeps on hitting headlines for multiple reasons, most recently the visual effects supervisor, Srinivasa Mohan released the VFX breakdown video of Jr NTR’s introduction scene with Tiger on Twitter. In the clip, director SS Rajamouli is in action as he instructs the visual team the struggle of the wild animal. While the actually sequence in the film gives you goosebumps, the BTS of the same will leave you stunned.

Check out the VFX breakdown clip from RRR featuring Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and the hardworking unit:

Soon after the behind the scene video went viral, netizens can’t stop praising the efforts of the team. People are majorly appreciating the filmmaker, seeing how he explains the sequence and attention to detail.

Before the film’s release, RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli left no stones unturned in promoting the film. In one of the interviews, the filmmaker spoke about the above-mentioned scene and revealed they made NTR run barefoot in the dense forest of Bulgaria. He told, “That shot was for Tarak’s introductory shot. He ran like a tiger. That is the only way I can possibly define his ferociousness”

