When Bollywood’s one of the most adored couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other on April 14, 2022, it was us who were glued to our phones checking every now and then to get a glimpse of their wedding pictures. It was intimate, extravagant and perfect!

Alia looked absolutely ethereal in an ivory-coloured Sabyasachi saree while Ranbir turned into a dashing dulha wearing a colour co-ordinated sherwani. There were a lot of speculations about their wedding, and now, Alia Bhatt has spoken about them to the media.

In a conversation with Mid-day, Alia Bhatt opened up about all the confusion that spread surrounding her wedding. When she was asked why she didn’t announce it, she said, “Par mere ko announce nahin karna hai. Kyunki yeh public event nahin hai.”

Further going into the interview, Alia Bhatt recalled all the hullabaloo and how things were speculated about during her wedding. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that she was amused as she was reading all the rumours about her wedding. Addressing it, she said, “I didn’t even have 25 guests. What am I going to get 25 vegan counters for?”

“You speculate what the hell you want, it is fine, entertaining. I don’t care. I didn’t want to confirm it. Because you have to understand, I live in a residential building. It was anyway a nightmare [for the neighbours],” Alia Bhatt added.

Alia further revealed that she had felt bad for the neighbours and called them ‘poor things’. However, she even appreciated their support and arranged some things for them. When asked about the paparazzi who were stationed outside their residence to get a glimpse of them, Alia said, “Haath jodke unse maafi maangti hoon.” And further shared that they had made enough preparations for them.

Alia Bhatt always wanted to have an intimate marriage with her close friends and family and that’s what she got. She concluded, “I wanted to get married at my house, where Ranbir and I have lived together for the past many years since our relationship began. It was perfect, comfortable — I got to interact with everybody because there were only 40 people. We aren’t the big, celebratory kinda people.”

Well, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was surely one of the most beautifully arranged weddings seen in Tinseltown. What do you think? Let us know!

