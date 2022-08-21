Alia Bhatt is considered one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood today. Her recent filmography has been all successes including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darlings. The beauty made her debut with Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year. While the movie was all about rich brats, it looks like her salary didn’t match up to that level. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Alia played the role of Shanaya in SOTY. The movie was a college love triangle which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Recently, Karan Johar himself confessed that he knew the film lacked a screenplay and a good script. A lot of changes were made and hence, the result was what we witnessed in theatres.

Alia Bhatt in a recent conversation with Mid-Day revealed her pay cheque for her first Bollywood gig. The Darlings actress revealed that she earned 15 lakhs for Student Of The Year. Now, one would be curious to know what she did with that money. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year brought about the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut even termed Karan Johar as the flagbearer of nepotism and ever since he’s time and again backlashed for launching star kids.

He also gave a platform to the new set of students – Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal and Tara Sutaria with Student Of The Year 2. The film was however criticised for its unrealistic approach and bad screenplay.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra, which marks her first-ever union with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on-screen. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

