After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Cuttputlli. The film’s trailer was recently released online and has already started to make a buzz on social media. It is the official Hindi remake of a South film titled Ratsasan which was released in 2018.

In the trailer, Khiladi Kumar is seen the role of a police officer chasing after a serial killer, who has murdered 3 school girls and is looking for his next target in the small hill station of Kasauli. Kumar and his team hunt him down in 2 days and stop the murders from happening.

As the trailer of Cuttputlli is receiving positive reviews from netizens, a Twitter user just revealed that the film has been sold to Disney+ Hotstar for a whopping Rs 180 crores. Reportedly Laal Singh Chaddha’s budget is said to be Rs 180 Crores. It comes at a time when Akshay Kumar’s recent films have failed to make any mark at the box office.

His last release Raksha Bandhan reportedly bought for a whopping Rs 135 crores for both satellite + OTT rights. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was sold to Netflix for Rs 50 crores. Both films underperformed at the box office and it is said that the boycott trend has contributed to both films’ failure at the ticket windows.

Did #AkshayKumar do a smart thing by taking #DisneyplusHotstar offer of 180 cr for #Cuttputlli ? Note – Netflix offered only 50 cr to #LalSinghChaddha (source- bollywoodhungama) while #Rakshabandhan got a whopping 135 cr satellite + OTT — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) August 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar took to social media earlier today and shared the teaser of Cuttputli on social media. He captioned the post, “3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop, and A Serial-Killer out on the loose!#CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September, only on @DisneyPlusHS.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. Interestingly, the film marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Ranjit. Previously the two worked together on BellBottom which managed to win the hearts of the audience.

