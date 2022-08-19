The Hindi film industry is currently going through a rough phase in terms of Box Office collection and due to the boycott trend, things are becoming hard for the filmmakers to attract audiences to cinema halls. Top actors like Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar are getting lower footfalls than a low-budget films but the industry is not losing hope and coming out with unique stories. Although we have a number of theatres today, but do you know, the classic films hold a record when it comes to selling the highest tickets. Films such as Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India top the list, while Amitabh Bachchan features in almost half of them. Scroll below.

Advertisement

Sholay

Released in 1975, the Ramesh Sippy directorial featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri in lead. While the film gave India it’s one of the most ruthless dacoits Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan. The movie ranks at the top, as it sold over 150 Million tickets.

Mughal-e-Azam

Advertisement

The K Asif directorial remains another classic who has sold the highest number of tickets and as per India.com report, the movie successfully sold over 100 Million plus tickets. The movie follows the love affair of Anarkali and Salim, played by Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. Originally released in black and white but a colored version was released in 2004.

Mother India

The drama film that featured, Nargis, Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Sunil Dutt was nominated for Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, becoming the first Indian film to be ever nominated. Just like Mughal-e-Azam, the movie sold over 100 million tickets.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic musical film featuring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, is still among themost favouite films of many, as its theme and storyline keeps you hooked. Released in 1994, the film sold about 74 million tickets.

Coolie

Although the film is among the favourite films for many but the Manmohan Desai’s film also became prominent over its fight scene between Amitabh Bachchan and Puneet Issar. AB could have lost his life due to a miscalculated stunt but the actor came out stronger and finished the film on time. During its release, the movie sold 70 million tickets.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

This is the third film that stars Amitabh Bachchan and seems like the megastar knows how to pick films as most of them get amazing response. Interestingly, the Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Rekha starrer was also an overseas blockbuster in the Soviet Union. The movie had sold around 67 million tickets.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan along with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, the movie is still loved for its emotional storyline. The Manmohan Desai directorial ranks among the highest-grossing Indian film and it stands 7th as it has sold around 62 million tickets.

Kranti

The movie stars Dilip Kumar in the lead along with Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi in key roles. Interestingly, the 1981 film ran for 67 weeks straight in cinema halls while a particular theatre ran houseful shows for 96 days. The movie went on to sell around 60 million tickets.

Bobby

Released in 1973, the musical romantic film features Rishi Kapoor, in his first leading role, while the movie marked Dimple Kapadia’s debut. The film successfully sold around 53 Million tickets.

Ganga Jamna

The critically acclaimed film is considered among the best films of all time. Featuring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and his real-life brother Nasir Khan in the leading roles, the film sold around 52 Million tickets.

Must Read: KRK Takes Responsibility Of Destroying Aamir Khan’s Career, Warns Shah Rukh Khan “Bas Ab Aapki Aur Budhao (Salman Khan) Ki Film Ka Wait Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram