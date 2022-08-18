If there’s one Bollywood couple that exudes royalty and class is Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The couple enjoys a massive fan following among their fans and are also quite popular on social media. Last night, Gauri was spotted at an event in the city and man, she’s ageing like a fine wine. The beauty wore a black plunging neckline dress and looked ethereal in it and fans are now going gaga over her looks on Instagram and also mentioning her husband and superstar SRK in the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Gauri also happens to be an interior designer and is known for her work in the industry. She has done some incredible work in the designing industry and has done bachelor pads for actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar to name a few. Talking about her latest appearance, the beauty was spotted in the city at the launch event of Malaika Arora’s store.

Gauri Khan donned a black figure-hugging midi-dress with a plunging neckline and looked beautiful as ever in it. Khan styled the look with metallic heels and a breathtakingly pretty emerald necklace to finish off the look.

Take a look at her video below:

Gauri Khan is a stunner and there’s no denying that!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Absolutely stunner❤️🔥. How calm, composed…aise hi thodi Shahrukh ka pehle aur akhri pyar h😍” Another user commented, “Face cut is so amazing very pretty⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” A third user commented, “She doesn’t look aged. So young she’s looking. Unlike Madhuri Dixit.”

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Shah Rukh Khan in the comments section under Gauri Khan’s video? Tell us in the space below.

