Sonali Bendre is one of the popular actresses in Indian cinema. Although she primarily worked in Hindi films, she also has worked in some south Indian films as well. She is well known for films like Diljale, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Aag.

The actress appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s channel BeerBiceps in June wherein she spoke about her career in Bollywood films during the 1990s and discussed her cancer journey. However, one question asked to Sonali during the interview did not sit well with her fans.

During the conversation, Ranveer asked Sonali Bendre, “Have you seen Kal Ho Naa Ho, (which has) Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh?”. The actress looked surprised at his question and said, “I am there in it… but I have not seen it… got you…”

A Twitter user tweeted, “BeerBiceps (Ranveer) asking Sonali Bendre on his podcast ‘Sonali, have you seen the film, Kal Ho Na Ho… Saif, Preity, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan)?’ Sonali was in that film bhau (brother).” Another user replied, “He needs to up his research game.”

A third user wrote, “The depth of his questions are very shallow…” Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Beer Biceps asking Sonali Bendre on his podcast "Sonali, Have you seen the film, Kal Ho Na Ho…Saif, Preity Zinta, SRK?" Sonali was in that film bhau. — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) August 16, 2022

Needs to up his research game ☠️☠️ — Bp (@pratik_bp011) August 18, 2022

Easy. He has the ultimate brahmastra for that – meditation — Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) August 18, 2022

And she was the doctor in the treatment of cancer. 🥺 — pradeep(ପ୍ରଦୀପ) 🪔 (@pii_ke_pee) August 17, 2022

Beer Biceps is low key weirdo, trust me. — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) August 16, 2022

He is sadhguru lite. — parkar (@alexparkar10) August 17, 2022

Leave him Brrrooo.He's from a different dimension bro..

He's a spiritual master brooo…

No-fap bro… No brain cells brroo… Semen retention broo…

Karma brooo…. L**da lassan broool — Moon-Half (@munafs7) August 16, 2022

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was seen in a cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho. The romantic comedy was directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles. It won two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, and many others.

