It seems like self proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has taken up the job to bash one Bollywood actor everyday as his favourite pass time. Taking to his infamous Twitter handle he targets a new actor every single day and makes some wild claims about them and also puts out his opinion of them. After making some very controversial tweets about Aamir Khan yesterday, he is onto Ranbir Kapoor today. He has called out the Brahmastra actor for his flop films and even dragged Alia Bhatt in the same.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Shamshera that also starred Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal parts. The movie was backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie, which was much anticipated, failed to impress the audience and critics turning out to be a flop.

KRK took this same opportunity to criticise Ranbir Kapoor and call him out for a failed film. He went on to say that the actors has lost his shine and also blamed that on his marriage with Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt. Read on to know everything you should about the same

Taking to his Twitter handle KRK first took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor referring to his unsuccessful films at the Box Office and said he breaks his own records at giving flops. “Ranbir Kapoor is such a big superstar that he himself breaks his flop film record with his next bigger flop,” he wrote.

Later he made another tweet where he blamed wife Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor’s missing spark. KRK wrote, “Truth is that #Ranbir looks like a sick man coming out of the hospital half treated. He has no spark left in him after getting married with #Alia.”

In a lengthier third Tweet the self-proclaimed film critic decided to list down the collections of flop Ranbir Kapoor movies. There is no confirmed source of the collections, so they are only the numbers Khan and mentioned in his tweet. “9 big disaster films of Ranbir Kapoor & lifetime business! #Sawarya ₹38Cr, #Besharm ₹52Cr. #Roy ₹38Cr! #Bombayvelvet ₹20Cr! #Tamasha ₹62Cr! #JaggaJasoos ₹50Cr! #AnjanaAnjani ₹45Cr! #Shamshera ₹36Cr! #Brahmastra epic disaster loading. Means producers have lost ₹1000Cr!,” KRK wrote.

Ranbir kapoor is such a big superstar that he himself breaks his flop film record with his next bigger flop.👏🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2022

Truth is that #Ranbir looks like a sick man coming out of the hospital half treated. He has no spark left in him after getting married with #Alia. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2022

The tweets have been garnering mixed response from the netizens. Many are questioning KRK for saying these things and also defending the good films he mentioned. But a few are also in his support. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

