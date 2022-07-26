With just days left until the release of Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona, the film’s leading actors – Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez, are all out promoting it. During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Salman Khan – who is presenting the Hindi version of the film, also joined the crew to talk about the soon-to-release action-adventure film.

At a pre-release event held yesterday, July 25, Khan and Sudeep made some headline-grabbing statements. Wondering what they spoke about? Well, in this article we are telling you the two things Salman got candid about – why he backed the film & shared its trailer and his views on Bollywood films not performing well at the box office. Read on.

During a recent Vikrant Rona promotional event in Mumbai – as reported by Bollywood Life, actress Neetha Ashok told Salman Khan that she was surprised he tweeted the trailer of the Kichcha Sudeep starrer. To this the Dabangg Khan responded – in his signature style, saying, “Ma’am, I’m also presenting the film. I have to do this. I don’t want to go into losses.” He added, “The film is releasing this Thursday (28th July). And you know, right, that South films are doing really well?”

But that’s not all he spoke about. During the same Vikrant Rona promotional event, Salman Khan was also asked about his views on Bollywood movies currently failing to impress at the box office – be they big or small films. When asked to weigh in on what seems to be ailing Bollywood at the moment, Salman Khan said, “We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometime it doesn’t. There’s no formula to this, that something will work 100%.”

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the action-adventure fantasy film stars Kichcha Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Vikrant Rona is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide this Thursday, July 28, 2022. The film’s Hindi version is being presented by Salman Khan.

