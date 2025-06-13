Housefull 5 has entered the 200 crore club worldwide at the box office in only seven days! Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller stands at a gross collection of 202.62 crore at the box office, and it is currently the 12th biggest film of the actor’s career, surpassing Jolly LLB 2’s 200.64 crore to claim the spot!

Akshay Kumar Set To Beat Pad Man

As we talk, Akshay Kumar might have already crossed Padman’s 203.05 crore at the box office! It will break some great numbers, surpassing 2 – 3 films of his career in the upcoming weekend!

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office – Next Milestone!

Housefull 5‘s next milestone at the box office is to enter the top 10 worldwide films of the actor’s career. It needs to axe Kesari Chapter 2’s 205.54 crore at the box office to become the tenth highest-grossing film of the actor’s career.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the worldwide box office. (Collections in gross)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz : 311.27 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore Kesari: 205.54 crore

Will Housefull 5 Enter The Top 5?

While Housefull 5 will definitely enter the top 10 spots today, it would be interesting to see if it axes Mission Mangal’s 287.18 crore to enter the top 5 films of Akshay Kumar‘s career! The film has entered the 200 crore club in one week, but it might take a jump yet again with the second weekend pushing the film towards the 250 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Post-COVID Box Office: Despite 4 Failures, Fares Much Better Than ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News