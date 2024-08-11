This Independence Day is going to be huge for all box office enthusiasts as not two but three films are clashing: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa. Ahead of this mega clash, today, we’re revisiting the battle between Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Both films were released ahead of Independence Day last year and turned out to be big-money spinners. Keep reading to know more!

On this day last year, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 were released in theatres. Both were riding high on the goodwill of their predecessors. In the case of Sunny Deol’s film, mass centers in India exploded, helping to register the mammoth collections. The OMG sequel was received well by the urban population and wasn’t impacted much by the Gadar storm.

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 at the Indian box office

Despite poor reviews, Gadar 2 was unstoppable as the masses flocked to theatres to witness the Gadar nostalgia. It created madness in the interiors, and the film displayed strong legs at the box office. It ended its run by earning an unbelievable 525.50 crores, along with 3.41 crore footfalls.

OMG 2 received positive reviews from all over, which helped attract audiences amid Gadar 2’s euphoria. It ended its theatrical run at 150 crores and registered 73.8 lakh footfalls.

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 budget

Both Bollywood biggies were reportedly made on a moderate budget, which helped them earn big returns. While the exact figure is not known, the cost of Gadar 2 is said to be 75 crores. OMG 2 cost 10 crores less than the Gadar sequel, as its reported budget is 65 crores.

Against such a budget, the Sunny Deol starrer earned a Super-Duper Hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. The Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar starrer was declared a Hit.

War of ratings

While Gadar 2 emerged victorious at the box office by a big margin, OMG 2 scored a win in ratings. On IMDb, Sunny’s blockbuster is rated 5.1 out of 10, with 23,000 votes. Akshay’s film enjoys a rating of 7.5 out of 10, with 43,000 votes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Might Give Kollywood Its Biggest-Ever Opening By Surpassing His Own Leo’s 66 Crores – 3 Reasons Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News