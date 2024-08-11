After Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has been away from the big screen for almost a year now, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness his magic. In September, his highly anticipated The Greatest Of All Time will arrive in theatres, and it is expected to perform brilliantly at the Indian box office. It won’t be a surprise if the magnum opus rakes in some unreal numbers and rewrites history for Kollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, Vijay has witnessed tremendous growth at the box office, and the post-COVID phase has been really good for him. After scoring a triple century globally with Varisu, the superstar tasted blockbuster success by entering the 600 crore club with Leo. Now, with The GOAT, his fans would be hoping for another milestone.

It’s true that unlike previous films of Thalapathy Vijay, the music album of The Greatest Of All Time has failed to deliver any chartbuster songs, and now, all hopes lie with the trailer, which is expected to be out in the next few days. There’s huge anticipation for the trailer, and if it turns out to be good, the film will aim to have a massive start at the Indian box office despite a lack of popular albums.

Other than the trailer, there are three important reasons why The Greatest Of All Time could be a potential record-breaker in the Tamil film industry. One of those major reasons is that, according to reports, the film will be the biggest-ever release in Tamil Nadu. Let’s discuss it in detail below!

Three seasons why The Greatest Of All Time might become the biggest Kollywood opener at the Indian box office:

Biggest ever release in Tamil Nadu

As per Track Tollywood’s report, The Greatest Of All Time is going to see the biggest-ever release in Tamil Nadu. For the unversed, the magnum opus is releasing in theatres on September 5. During this period, there are no other releases, and the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be practically played on all screens in the state. If this happens, along with a powerful trailer, the film will rake in record numbers at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film

Earlier this year, the superstar announced his decision to quit acting and enter politics. Reportedly, The Greatest Of All Time is his second-last project, and fans are expected to enjoy this film with never-before-seen celebrations. Irrespective of the content, The GOAT is a special film for all Thalapathy fans, and they’ll make sure that it creates history.

Strong support from the Telugu market

Apart from the Tamil market, Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu market as well. His films have done really well in the past, and The Greatest Of All Time, too, is expected to have a blast on the opening day. On day 1, Leo raked in well over 12 crores from its Telugu version, and The GOAT will try to beat it.

For those who don’t know, Leo holds the biggest-ever opening for Kollywood at the Indian box office with 66 crores net, and considering the aforementioned reasons, The Greatest Of All Time will try to surpass it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Pathaan & Jawan’s 400 Crore+ Collection, Shah Rukh Khan Dominates Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films In Overseas Post-COVID, Kollywood & Tollywood Are At A Tie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News