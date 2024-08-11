The COVID-19 pandemic changed the dynamics at the box office, and the audience has been more brutal than ever. Still, some films stood out with their exceptional performances, not just in India but overseas as well. So, today, we’ll be taking a look at the highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office in the post-pandemic era. The list is topped by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and we’re not surprised considering the superstar’s unparalleled stardom in the overseas market.

In the last few years, all regional film industries have witnessed a boon and increased their reach outside the country. Apart from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood have unleashed their true potential. We saw how RRR became a global phenomenon and raked in impressive figures from the overseas market. Even KGF Chapter 2 and Leo enjoyed tremendous response outside the nation.

Staying strong amid the growth of regional industries, Bollywood is displaying its dominance internationally. If we talk about the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office, Bollywood has proved its domination so far with four films on the list. The list is topped by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan (412 crores) and Jawan (406 crores), grabbing the first and second spots, respectively. Animal (257 crores) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (168 crores) are the two more films from Bollywood on the list.

In third place, RRR shows the power of Tollywood with 360.34 crores. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is in fourth place with a smashing collection of 283.88 crores. Another Telugu film on the list is Salaar, which is placed in tenth position with 135 crores.

Leo is Kollywood’s highest-grossing film, with a collection of 204.10 crores, and it is placed seventh on the list. Jailer, with 197.90 crores, is placed below Leo. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is also on the list, with 168 crores.

From Sandalwood, KGF Chapter 2 has made its mark and is placed in sixth position on the list with 219.92 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in overseas post-COVID (gross collection):

1) Pathaan – 412 crores

2) Jawan – 406 crores

3) RRR – 360.34 crores

4) Kalki 2898 AD – 283.88 crores

5) Animal – 257 crores

6) KGF Chapter 2 – 219.92 crores

7) Leo – 204.10 crores

8) Jailer – 197.90 crores

9) Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 168 crores

9) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 168 crores

10) Salaar – 135 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

