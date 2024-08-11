Borderlands Box Office (North America): Lionsgate Video Game Adaptation Poised To Crash During The Weekend After A Dismal Start Of Just $4 Million

The $115 million gamble on the Lionsgate video game adaptation does not seem to be paying off. Borderlands, the adaptation of the cheery sci-fi shooter video game starring A-list stars including Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, failed to make a dent at the North American (USA and Canada) box office on the opening day.

After the disastrous first day, the film, which was projected to earn $15M+ earlier in the week, will now struggle to scratch the $10M mark in the opening weekend.

Before debuting in theaters, “Borderlands” was plagued by multiple issues, including delays. While it originally wrapped filming over three years ago, it underwent multiple expensive reshoots, resulting in a $110-120 million budget. Furthermore, the film also debuted to poor critical reception and scored a D+ CinemaScore. In all fairness, the film also faced off against Marvel juggernaut Deadpool and Wolverine, which is on track to gross north of $50 million in its third weekend.

However, Balke Lively’s thriller It Ends With Us, which made its debut alongside Borderlands, managed to dethrone Deadpool and Wolverine’s prime spot at the domestic box office on its first day. Lively’s film earned an impressive $24 million on Friday, August 9, 2024, against Deadpool and Wolverine’s $15 million. While It Ends With Us, with a fraction of the budget, managed to rattle the box office despite tough competition, Borderlands failed to echo the success.

Borderlands reportedly made $4M on its first day, including $2M in Thursday night previews. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, after the disastrous performance, Borderlands is now looking at an $8M to $11M three-day weekend in the U.S.

The film also has a 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it appears the audience will not rush to the theaters after garnering a D+ CinemaScore based on opening-day exit polling.

In light of the abysmal box office performance, it is highly unlikely that Borderlands will recoup its $115M production cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Marvel’s Doctor Doom vs Thanos: Who Is Stronger? Here’s A Detailed Comparison!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News