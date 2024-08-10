In 1104 episodes, One Piece has introduced a vast array of Devil Fruits, each unique in its abilities. The series features three main types: Logia, Paramecia, and Zoan. Logia fruits, like Smoker’s Smoke-Smoke Fruit, let users become elements. Paramecia fruits, such as Kuma’s repulsive power, offer bizarre abilities. Zoan fruits allow full animal transformations, exemplified by Kaido’s dragon form.

Some Devil Fruits are legendary for their overwhelming strength. Ready to discover which ones top the list?

1. Monkey D. Luffy: Gomu Gomu No Mi

Every fan of One Piece is familiar with the phrase “Gomu Gomu no.” Monkey D. Luffy gets his renowned rubber-like properties from this unidentified Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. Luffy’s range of motion includes arm stretches, muscle contractions, and Gatling punches.

Gear 5th debuted in recent episodes, which showed Luffy’s victory over the powerful Yonko Kaido. With these new skills, the Gomu Gomu no Mi not only makes Luffy stronger but it could also prepare him for epic battles with characters like Shanks. Could Luffy get stronger than everyone else in the world of One Piece? Time will tell.

2. Enel: Goro Goro No Mi

A Devil Fruit similar to a Logia, the Goro Goro no Mi transforms Enel into a living lightning bolt. Nico Robin has mentioned this terrifying fruit’s indestructibility, which enables Enel to channel electricity and become almost unstoppable. He has the ability to change into pure electricity, avoid blows, and even use thunderclouds to increase his power and cause storms that wipe out entire islands.

Enel’s self-healing ability is another perk—he can restart his heart in a pinch. Rubber, however, is a conspicuous weakness of the Goro Goro no Mi. Luffy can, therefore, electrify the field of play with his Gomu Gomu no Mi abilities.

3. Marshall D. Teach: Yami Yami No Mi

The Yami Yami no Mi, one of One Piece’s greatest Devil Fruits, bestows the power of darkness control upon Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard. Like a logia, this fruit has the unique ability to neutralize the effects of other Devil Fruit abilities. Ask Ace, his Mera Mera no Mi was overtaken by Blackbeard’s shadow.

But it’s not the only thing. Black holes that consume everything in their path and even take Devil Fruits from their users are created by the Yami Yami no Mi. Blackbeard claimed both Trafalgar Law’s Ope Ope no Mi and Whitebeard’s Gura Gura no Mi using this terrible power. Blackbeard is a nightmare for any Devil Fruit user because of his highly destructive skills.

4. Marco: Tori Tori No Mi, Model: Phoenix

Marco’s Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix is a Zoan-type Devil Fruit that transforms him into a formidable Phoenix. With this fruit, Marco gains immense physical strength and the power to unleash potent fire blasts. But it’s his “Blue Flames of Resurrection” that truly sets him apart—these light-blue flames heal any injury, no matter how severe.

Despite its incredible regenerative abilities, the Tori Tori no Mi has limits, particularly when faced with strong Haki, as Monkey D. Garp demonstrated. Still, Marco’s skill with Haki and his ability to briefly hold his own against three Marine admirals make him a formidable and respected opponent.

5. Magellan: Doku Doku No Mi

Magellan can control all types of poison by using the Doku Doku no Mi, a Devil Fruit similar to a Paramecia. Using this power, Magellan—the Warden of Impel Down—creates poison bombs, poison arrows, and even a terrifying poison dragon. He is a formidable foe since, astonishingly, he is impervious to toxins.

The fruit’s most feared poison is Kinjite, capable of destroying everything in its path, including stone. Magellan’s poison prowess allowed him to take down formidable foes like Luffy and Blackbeard. However, with great power comes great responsibility. Magellan must carefully manage his abilities to avoid inadvertently hurting allies.

6. Issho: Zushi Zushi No Mi

The Zushi Zushi no Mi is a gravity-manipulating Logia-type Devil Fruit wielded by Admiral Fujitora. With this power, Fujitora can control gravitational forces, affecting everything from land structures to naval battleships. He can even create a protective barrier to fend off attacks and summon meteors with ease.

However, despite its overwhelming capabilities, the fruit has its limitations. Physical assaults, like those from Zoro, can disrupt Fujitora’s control, and individuals with extraordinary strength might resist the gravitational pull. Even so, Zushi Zushi no Mi remains one of the most formidable Devil Fruits in One Piece, showcasing its impressive range and versatility.

7. Sabo: Mera Mera No Mi

The fiery Mera Mera no Mi is a Devil Fruit similar to Logia that gives its possessor control over fire. Ace and Sabo are the ones to first eat this fruit, which gives them the ability to control flames, resist attacks based on heat, and turn into fire to become intangible. They may easily avoid attacks by allowing attacks to pass through their fiery forms.

Despite its impressive abilities, the Mera Mera no Mi has its drawbacks. It struggles against Logia fruits like the Hie Hie no Mi, which controls ice and is particularly vulnerable to magma-based attacks, such as those from Akainu’s Magu Magu no Mi. This magma is hotter than fire, which explains why Admiral Akainu was able to wound Ace fatally.

8. Bartholomew Kuma: Nikyu Nikyu No Mi

The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi Devil Fruit endows Bartholomew Kuma with the power to repulse anything that touches his paws, including abstract concepts like memories, pain, and fatigue. Kuma can create paw-shaped energy bubbles to store and manipulate these intangible elements. Offensively, he can unleash devastating shockwaves by repelling the air around him.

However, Kuma needs his paws to be free to use this power. His talents are negated if his hands are occupied. The Sea Prism Stone and the ocean are two of the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi’s vulnerabilities, as with many other Devil Fruits. It is nevertheless one of the most powerful and adaptable Devil Fruits in the One Piece universe despite these drawbacks.

9. Kuzan: Hie Hie No Mi

The Hie Hie no Mi Devil Fruit grants former Admiral Kuzan, also known as Aokiji, dominion over ice. With this power, Kuzan can craft ice weapons, build formidable ice barricades, and freeze massive water waves. His mastery was pivotal during the Marineford War, where he froze two colossal tsunamis conjured by Whitebeard.

Kuzan’s power to immobilize opponents can result in irreversible tissue damage and severe frostbite. His ten-year struggle with Akainu at Punk Hazard, which left the island a frozen wasteland, was his most remarkable achievement. Notably, the Hie Hie no Mi freezes any liquid it comes into contact with, defying the ocean’s usual Devil Fruit vulnerability.

