Anime fans should rejoice: one of the most popular manga and anime series, One Piece, is coming up with a brand new arc for Netflix. After the success of the live-action series One Piece, the streaming giant is adding new episodes to its 500-episode collection of the original animated series. One Piece Fishman Arc delves into an important plot point for the anime series. Netflix is bringing a whole new arc sooner than we think. Here’s when the new arc will drop!

One Piece, one of the longest-running Japanese anime exports ever, is making its way to Netflix with one more story arc for fans to enjoy. Throughout 20 seasons, there are about 500 hundred episodes of the anime available on the American streaming service. An arc from the same-titled manga is covered in each season. Netflix has made a live-action version of the same, and it has become very popular. A season 2 of the live-action series is also in the works. Meanwhile, the well-known anime will soon return to Netflix with a new season following a new storyline.

What Is The One Piece New Arc About?

The most recent version of One Piece dubbed the Fishman Island Arc, will soon be available on Netflix. This will be the anime’s twenty-first arc. It is ideal to send the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures to sea during the sweltering summer months. The Fishman Island Arc will see the Straw Hat pirates continue their journey through the Grand Line, searching for One Piece’s treasure to become the new pirate king.

When & Where To Watch One Piece: Fishman Arc?

The new arc of the anime, or new season, will be available to stream beginning Monday, July 1. One Piece’s new arc will be available for binge-watching on Netflix, along with the show’s first 20 seasons. The anime will have more than 500 episodes when the new season premieres. The season will run from episode 449 to episode 556, for 108 episodes in the series.

More New Arcs & One Piece Live Action Season 2 Update

The anime will move into the Punk Hazard Arc, which will make up the 22nd season of the series, following the Fishman Island Arc. The season will start with episode 557 and end with episode 610. Season 23 will come next, bringing the Straw Hats into the Dressrosa arc. The first episode of this arc will be 611, and the last will be 728.

After a successful first season of the live-action adaptation of One Piece, Netflix is diving in for more. Filming is scheduled to take place from June 2024 to January 2025, a span of seven months. This suggests that there’s a strong possibility that One Piece viewers will be able to anticipate a new season in the first quarter of 2025.

