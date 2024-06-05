Netflix's One Piece Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere? Series Star Seemingly Confirms

When the live-action adaptation of One Piece premiered on Netflix last year, it broke streaming records, becoming the most-watched show on the platform in the second half of 2023. The amazing performance of the show quickly paved the way for the renewal of a second season, which was announced by Netflix in September 2023.

However, new reports suggest that the show might have been renewed for not just one, but two seasons together. Yes, One Piece Season 3 is said to be in the works already, as unofficially confirmed by series actor Brashaad Mayweather.

Brashaad Mayweather Seemingly Confirms the Production of Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

Netflix has not announced One Piece Season 3 as of now; however, Brashaad Mayweather, who stars as Patty in the show, gave away the information that two seasons of the show are going to be filmed consecutively. The actor recently appeared in an interview on a YouTube channel, where he revealed that One Piece Seasons 2 and 3 will be shot in succession this summer. “I really felt that that role [Patty] would be for me, and hopefully, you know, there’s a flashback scene with Patty. We’ll see if they flashback to it because they’re filming two seasons – seasons 2 and 3 – back-to-back starting soon, so we’ll see what happens,” Mayweather said in the interview. While the statement has gotten fans excited, an official confirmation is still awaited from Netflix.

One Piece is One of the Most-Watched Shows on Netflix

It would not come as a surprise if Netflix indeed renews One Piece for two seasons altogether, as the show spent eight weeks in the top 10 charts following its premiere on August 31st, 2023. Within the first week, it accumulated over 140 million watch hours. By the end of the year, the series garnered 72 million views.

One Piece follows the enthusiastic pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who goes on a quest for the One Piece treasure along with his team of the Straw Hat Pirates. The show stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, with Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Garp, Morgan Davies as Koby, and Jeff Ward as Buggy.

One Piece Season 2 is expected to be released on Netflix in 2025.

