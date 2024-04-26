One Piece Season 2: Filming Begins For The New Season; Netflix To Release The Sequel Sooner Than You Think

The hit live-action adaptation of One Piece became a mega-hit on Netflix. The show is now gearing up for season 2, and Netflix might have announced a release date as well—sooner than expected. The popular Netflix series has started filming for season 2. Here’s when the show will be released.

The popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, which has an anime series by Toei Animation, has been the basis for the new show. Fans were eager to see the live-action series after the anime’s success, and it did not disappoint. The audience has given the show One Piece, positive reviews, indicating that it was a success. Despite receiving high marks from critics, it received a Certified Fresh 82% rating. Fans, however, have rated it with a 94% audience score based on the opinions of over 5,000 users.

One Piece Season 2 Release Date

Netflix is finally prepared to release Godoy’s (Luffy) next adventure after a long delay. We won’t have to wait as long as we had thought to see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates return because production begins in June!

Season 2 of One Piece will be filmed over seven months, starting in June 2024 and concluding in January 2025, according to What’s On Netflix. This suggests that there’s a strong possibility that One Piece viewers will be able to anticipate a new season in the first quarter of 2025.

One Piece Season 2 Plot

Loguetown will be the starting point of Season 2 before it moves into the Wild West. The new character Smoker, who was last seen burning Luffy’s wanted poster in the first season finale, will likely be the main attraction. According to the details, the show aims to remain faithful to the manga while providing fans with all the information they want.

One Piece broke Stranger Things’ record to become the most-watched TV series in 84 countries worldwide during its first weekend of availability on Netflix in August 2023.

