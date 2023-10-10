Netflix’s live-action of the anime One Piece got raving reviews and reached heights in terms of success. But it was Stranger Things starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and others that had created waves on the OTT platform with its millions of streaming views and watched numbers.

But do you know how much Millie earned being the lead of Stranger Things? Well, as per reports, it seems Luffy aka Iñaki Godoy received a better paycheck than her from his web series One Piece. When an estimated USD 18M was paid for per episode, it can be deduced that the actors got a staggering payment as well.

Scroll ahead to read how much both of them earned per episode from their series.

One Piece stars Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Ussop, and Iñaki Godoy as the lead Luffy. On the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame after featuring in Stranger Things as Eleven. She is a renowned actress now, but in the first and second seasons, the actress was paid roughly $30,000 per episode, as reported by Deadline, which is way less than One Piece’s Luffy paycheck.

The Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy received $320,000 per episode of One Piece, as per Showbizgalore. Not just him, it seems other actors of the live-action series got a whopping salary than the Enola Holmes actress. ‘Nami’ aka Rudd, received $200,000 per episode, while Mackenyu, who played Zoro, got $220,000. Gibson aka Usopp, and Skylar who played Sanji earned $150,000 each per episode for portraying their characters.

Well, surely Millie Bobby Brown has been beaten by these One Piece actors with a huge gap. Did you know about this? Let us know your thoughts.

