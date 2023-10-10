Marvel has been facing a bump after the release of Avengers: Endgame, and as per the audience, the quality has been dipping, with the MCU losing its magic. After a fantastic first season, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 is back; fans had high hopes for the series and were not disappointed! The viewership of the pilot episode of the second season must be putting a smile on the faces of the Marvel bosses; keep scrolling to get the deets.

Hiddleston, along with Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, are back again with their crackling chemistry with Jonathan Majors as one of Kang’s variants, Victor Timely. Majors’ Timely will play an essential role in the show, and with his assault case going on, fans feared that he might get replaced, but luckily, that did not happen as the audience appreciated his role as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki Season 2 started streaming on Disney+ last week, and it introduced Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan in the character of Ouroboros, aka OB. He is a technician in the TVA who works in the organization’s Repairs and Advancement Department, and the fans have already fallen in love with his character. The first episode perfectly set up where they left off in the first season after Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie killed He Who Remains, completely screwing up the sacred timeline. In the pilot episode, we get a glimpse of the consequences of that, and even though we did not see Jonathan Majors’ Kang in person, his presence was felt prominently.

Tom Hiddleston gave a fantastic performance, and the menace that Kang is, has been ideally sold to the fans, leading to its incredible viewership of 10.9 million in the first three days, as per Disney via a report by Variety. For the unversed, the view is defined based on the total stream divided by runtime, which is an adopted method by both Disney and Netflix.

Loki Season 2, led by Tom Hiddleston, is said to have six episodes in total, and with the positive response received by the first episode, the fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining of it. Marvel will release one episode every week till November 9th.

For more updates on Loki Season 2 and MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

