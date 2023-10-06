Looks like Jonathan Majors – despite his legal troubles, will be part of Loki season two as Kang variant Victor Timely. The trailer dropped a major hint leaving the fans scratching their head over whether Majors will return to the show or not. Majors was arrested in March 2023 in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

For the unversed, Majors was introduced in season one of Loki in the last episode. He came in as the Kang variant called He Who Remains – a version of Nathaniel Richards. MCU had earlier dropped a hint that it wouldn’t be the last of Majors and his appearance in the trailer of Loki season two seemed to further prove this.

According to Screen Rant, the trailer of Loki season two revealed a new version of Jonathan Majors’ Kang. However, Majors was nowhere to be seen in the first episode of Loki 2, making fans wonder when he will actually appear as the villain. For those, who are not aware, Majors will reprise his role of Kang variant Victor Timely after first teasing it in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scene. However, very little is known about the MCU’s version of Victor Timely and there is a possibility that his character might be further explored in season 2 which stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead.

Check out the trailer here:

Fans had almost given up hopes of seeing Jonathan Majors in Loki since many thought his arrest might lead to the MCU dropping him. However, they called him again for Loki 2 but maintained their silence on the actor’s legal matters, which courted more controversies.

However, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright did shed light on Majors’ arrest, revealing that it didn’t affect Loki season 2 since the filming was wrapped in 2022. Also, he spoke about if there were any changes in Jonathan Majors role.

“No. And that mainly came from- I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out, said Wright. Now, the question is when will Jonathan Majors finally make an appearance in Loki season two.

Majors’ Kang was not seen in the premiere episode but makers will, of course, not wait till the finale like season one. There are chances he might appear in the middle of the season but it is yet not clear which episode. We will keep you posted.

