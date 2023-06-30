Jonathan Majors is definitely not having the best time of his career, as the controversy of an ongoing domestic violence case against him has surrounded him. While the actor was promised to be the big baddie of the Multiversal Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things seem to be going pretty down south. Adding more trouble for the actor, a new report surfaces claiming fresh abuse allegations against the embattled actor.

The year started on a very positive note for the actor, as the audiences highly applauded his performance in movies like Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. All of things were pretty smooth, and his career was reaching new heights until his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. Majors was arrested in New York City for an alleged assault against his then-girlfriend, and now the case will go to trial in August.

Amidst all the controversy, Rolling Stone has published a new report that reveals several more claims of abuse Jonathan Majors has dealt against previous partners. The outlet has spoken with more than 40 people from the actor’s career and has stories of alleged incidents where he acted inappropriately on various sets. Among the list of people, many have described the MCU star as “being a complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash.”

The MCU star’s previous romantic partners have also come up to share their stories, as the reports reveal he abused two previous romantic partners physically and/or emotionally. Reportedly, one of the women also endured “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally” while dating Jonathan Majors.

“No one is surprised that this is coming out. It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behaviour never changed. He’s kind of a bad dude, and now it’s just catching up with him,” said an accuser of the MCU star.

The extensive deep-dive into a near-decade of alleged incidents on Jonathan Majors has been denied by his attorney Dustin A. Pusch. “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity,” said a statement released by the team.

