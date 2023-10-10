Gigi Hadid seems to have set her eyes on Hollywood A-listers after her casual relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio; she is now linked with Bradley Cooper. As per the latest reports, the plot thickened over the weekend as they were spotted together in the city, apparently coming back from a quick gateway. The Hangover actor was a few days ago enjoying a sultry vacation with his ex, Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a kid.

Gigi was previously in a relationship with One Direction star Zayn Malik, and the couple share a daughter named Khai. Last year, she was rumored to be having an affair with the Titanic star, but the sources close to them claimed that the supermodel is currently focused on her daughter and is not looking for any serious relationship.

Recently, Page Six obtained pictures of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid returning to New York City in the same car on Saturday after allegedly spending a quick outing. Both the celebs were casually styled and looked beautiful on their way back to NYC. The Hangover star was seen wearing a pair of faded blue jeans with a matching t-shirt and a baseball cap. He carried two bags, a duffle and another on his back, as he completed his casual look with a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a pair of comfy black jeans with a pullover sweater tucked in, and she paired her outfit with ballet flats and sunglasses. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and a Prada tote, which she took with her on her trip.

She was with Bradley Cooper in his Mercedes-Benz SUV; you can check out their pics posted on X by 21MetGala and Lilian Chan here:

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in New York City. pic.twitter.com/KSy9XHAZNH — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 9, 2023

Quick trip to her farm?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen for a SECOND time as they return to NYC after a weekend trip sparking dating rumours The car was newly purchased as it still had the stickers on the left side of the front windshield pic.twitter.com/drpZkiqo0U — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 9, 2023

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance rumors started making news after they were spotted together on a dinner date a few days back.

According to People’s report, a source close to the duo revealed that the rumored couple is having fun. The source said, “She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all,” as they revealed that Gigi Hadid had ‘sort of a crush’ on Bradley Cooper.

They continued,” [They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress. They both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

For more updates on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s alleged romance, stay tuned to Koimoi!

